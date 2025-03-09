Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, JD.com, Micron Technology, and Vistra are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in producing goods used in construction and manufacturing, such as machinery, aerospace equipment, and transportation vehicles. These stocks tend to be cyclical, with their performance closely linked to economic conditions and trends in industrial production and capital expenditure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $15.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,617,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,934,180. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.97 and a 200 day moving average of $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.96. 23,565,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,506,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $848.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.64. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 35,605,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,084,726. JD.com has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,990,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $10.15 on Thursday, hitting $116.72. 5,182,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $199.84.

