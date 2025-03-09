Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.3 %

Innoviva stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innoviva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

