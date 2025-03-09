Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

