Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 19.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.9% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $9.02. 32,169,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 14,865,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,731.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

