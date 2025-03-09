IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.