IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.94.
IRIDEX Company Profile
