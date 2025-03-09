iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $54.32.
About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.