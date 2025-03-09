iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

