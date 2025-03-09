iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,877,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400,792 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 803,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

