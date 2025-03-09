iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock on February 14th.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 2/26/2025.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.