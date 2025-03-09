iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

