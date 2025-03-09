J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 565.50 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 567.60 ($7.33), with a volume of 124940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.42).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 649.46. The firm has a market cap of £674.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

