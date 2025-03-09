Jill Klindt Sells 5,593 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WK opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,894,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

