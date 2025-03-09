John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Trading 6.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.51. 345,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 324,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $44,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 347,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,349 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.