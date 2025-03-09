John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Trading 6.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $46.51. 345,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 324,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.
The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -154.95%.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
