Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 10,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 192.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

