Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 14,929 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CAE were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of CAE by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

