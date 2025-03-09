Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,695 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

