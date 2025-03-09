Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,580 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

