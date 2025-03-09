Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 8,327 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 896.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 85,945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROUS opened at $51.75 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $454.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.