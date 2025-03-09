Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,799 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

