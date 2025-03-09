Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $122.61 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

