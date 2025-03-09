Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MLPA opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.