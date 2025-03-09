Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

