Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $121.24 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

