Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 3,296,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,047,000 after buying an additional 576,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

