Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

