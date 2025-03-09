Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,609 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 446,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $82.65.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

