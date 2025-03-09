Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 4,451 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.8 %

ED opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

