Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 5,239 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 309.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

XOP opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

