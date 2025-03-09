Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $178.62 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.