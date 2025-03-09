Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Generac were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Generac by 52.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

