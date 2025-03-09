Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,932,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.