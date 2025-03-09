Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $771,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

