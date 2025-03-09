Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
