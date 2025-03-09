Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.