Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $790,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Workday were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.78. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. This represents a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.