Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $815,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $243.21 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.72 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,504,126 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

