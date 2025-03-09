Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 996,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

