Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $993,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 265,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.