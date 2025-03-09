Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 319.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,464.96. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $4,173,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

