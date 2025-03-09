Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in XPO were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get XPO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 159.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.