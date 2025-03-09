Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

