Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.