Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $778,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amentum Stock Up 8.5 %

AMTM stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

