Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 13,141 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $35.60 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

