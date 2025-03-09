Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,642 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 172,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.46 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

