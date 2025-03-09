Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 272 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $440.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

