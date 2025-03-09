Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,467 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

