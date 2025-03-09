Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 151.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $85.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

