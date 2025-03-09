Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,440,000 after buying an additional 179,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

