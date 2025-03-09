Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

