Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 207.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.72 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.